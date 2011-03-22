How To Get Apple's Super Cool "Smart Cover" To Work With Your iPad 1

Photo: Studio Neat

If you’re an original iPad owner, you may find yourself a bit envious of iPad 2 users who got their hands on Apple’s fancy new Smart Cover.But with a little ingenuity, you can get it to work on your iPad as well.



Design blog, The Russians Used A Pencil came up with a way to attach the Smart Cover to an iPad using some cheap magnets and super glue. The mod will let you prop the iPad up for viewing video or easy typing, but it won’t put the tablet to sleep like it does on the iPad 2.

If you want to give it a try, you’ll need some tiny, super strong magnets — The Pencil used these from K&J Magnetics — to glue on the iPad’s flat edging.

From there, just measure off where you want to glue the magnets on the iPads flat edge. After it dries, your Smart Cover should snap in place. That’s it. It’s simple and cheap. (Each magnet only costs $0.20).

Here’s a video from The Pencil of the Smart Cover on the iPad 1:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Smart Cover for iPad 1 from Studio Neat on Vimeo.

