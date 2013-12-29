This Is The Best Way To Share Photos Between iPhones

AP Who wouldn’t want to share a photo like this?

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, odds are that you’re going to take a lot of photos of your friends and family.

Some of those photos will make their way onto Instagram, some onto Facebook, and yet others will be Snapchatted. Maybe two will accidentally end up on Google+.

These are all good photo sharing services, but none of them are really good at sending a big batch of photos to a select group of friends quickly and easily.

If you’re looking to share the photos you’re collecting this holiday season, may I recommend Apple’s iCloud-based Photo Streaming?

Apple’s Photo Stream is a seamless way to share photos. I don’t think a lot of people use it or talk about it, but I find it’s a really good way to share pictures.

The catch with Photo Stream is that it only works if you’re sending from an Apple device to people with Apple devices.

If you take your photos with an iPhone, or an iPad, it’s an easy way to share with other people that have iPads, iPhones, or Macs. (So, if your Aunt has an Android phone, but an iPad, she’ll be able to see the photos on her iPad. And so on…)

