How To Use Apple's New Payment System In 4 Easy Steps

Sam Colt
Apple Pay

Apple introduced Apple Pay on Tuesday, the company’s long-awaited mobile payments platform that lets users buy things with their iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iWatch.

Apple Pay was on full display after the iPhone announcement. Here’s how to use it:

You’ll start by hitting the Passbook icon on your Home Screen.

Apple Pay Walkthrough 1

Business Insider

Then select which card you’d like to use.

Apple Pay Walkthrough 2

Place your finger on the home button to confirm your purchase.

Apple Pay Walkthrough 3

And you’re done! Here’s your receipt.

Apple Pay Walkthrough 4

