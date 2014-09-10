How To Use Apple's New Payment System In 4 Easy Steps

Apple introduced Apple Pay on Tuesday, the company’s long-awaited mobile payments platform that lets users buy things with their iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iWatch.

Apple Pay was on full display after the iPhone announcement. Here’s how to use it:

You’ll start by hitting the Passbook icon on your Home Screen.

Then select which card you’d like to use.

Place your finger on the home button to confirm your purchase.

And you’re done! Here’s your receipt.

