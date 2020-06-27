How to use an inhaler: A step-by-step guide to use and care

Tim Robberts/Getty Images Be sure to shake your inhaler before you use it.

To use an inhaler correctly start by standing up straight, shaking the inhaler several times, and then exhaling all of the air out of your lungs.

To clean an inhaler, remove the medication canister and then rinse the mouthpiece and cap with warm water.

Be sure to replace your inhaler if you run out of numbered puffs or if your inhaler expires.

Inhalers may be prescribed to people who have a variety of health conditions both chronic and acute, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchitis.

If you’re new to using inhalers, no matter your condition, here are some tips for how to get the most out of your inhaler and how to care for it properly, so you’ll be on your way to breathing easy.

Step-by-step instructions on how to use an inhaler

When using an inhale, it’s important to follow your doctor’s exact instructions to get the most benefit. According to Elaine Fajardo, MD, Medical Director for Respiratory Therapy and Pulmonologist at Yale Medicine, and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Medicine, these are the general step-by-step instructions to using your inhaler properly:

Stand up straight or sit upright. Shake the inhaler three times to agitate the solution inside the canister. The canister contains both medicine and propellant, which helps push the medicine out. Shaking an inhaler helps mix the two together to make sure you get a good ratio of both. Remove the inhaler’s cap and attach a spacer(a tube-like device that goes between the inhaler and the patient’s lips) if one is available. If you don’t have a spacer handy, then just inhale straight from the mouthpiece. Exhale deeply and completely, depleting as much air from your lungs as possible. This is important because it ensures that you’ll be able to take a deep breath when you use the inhaler and fill your lungs with the medication. Place the inhaler to your lips. Inhale sharply while you push down on the canister to spray. If you are using a spacer, spray into the spacer and then inhale deeply. Hold your breath for 10 seconds, or as long as comfortable, to ensure that enough medication is deposited in your lungs. Exhale slowly to allow the medicine to continue to settle into your lungs, according to the American Lung Association. If your doctor has prescribed you to take two puffs, be aware of how long it says to wait before administering the second dose. Usually, it is one minute, then, repeat steps three through six.

Quick bonus tips for inhaler use:

Know whether or not you should use a spacer. Fajardo says spacers are not meant for use with dry powdered inhalers, since they have a differently shaped mouthpiece that won’t fit in a spacer. Discuss with your doctor if a spacer would be beneficial or not for you.

If your inhaler contains a corticosteroid, Fajardo recommends rinsing your mouth out immediately after use in order to prevent thrush, an oral yeast infection. This is because corticosteroid is a steroid, which can slightly make you more prone to this fungal oral infection. Corticosteroid is common in inhalers prescribed to people with asthma. Some inhaler brands that have corticosteroids are Fluticasone, Budesonide, Mometasone, Beclomethasone, and Ciclesonide.

Do not share your inhaler with others, because you risk contracting or spreading anybacterial or viral infection.

How to store and clean your inhaler

Cleaning an inhaler is easy. Fajardo says you can remove the medication canister, leave that aside, and then rinse the mouthpiece and cap with warm water, no soap. Simple as that. Fajardo recommends doing this daily or after a few usages to prevent medication or other debris drying up and causing a blockage.

After cleanings or general usage, Fajardo says to store the inhaler with the cap on, at room temperature. You also want to be sure to keep it away from direct sunlight, hot temperatures, and anything that could puncture it.

When to replace your inhaler

Many inhalers have a dose counter that tells you when your inhaler is running low on medication. This should let you know how many doses are left so that you can call your doctor to get a replacement.

But aside from running out of puffs on your inhaler, there are some other signs that your inhaler should be replaced.

Fajardo recommends looking out for the following red-flags:

Expiration date

Rust

Cracks

Melted areas

If your medication isn’t dispensing from the inhaler and you don’t see any of the above signs, your inhaler might just need a cleaning, Fajardo says. Remove the canister and clean the mouthpiece as directed above. If the medication still won’t dispense, call your doctor to get a prescription for a new one.

