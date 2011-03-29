How To Use Serve, American Express' PayPal Clone

Photo: Wyscan via Flickr

Serve is a brand new service from American Express that works almost exactly like PayPal, except you can order a Visa Buxx-type rechargeable card to use as well.The back-end of Serve was developed by Revolution Money, a PayPal competitor who American Express bought for $300 million.



The service’s primary draw is to enable people to pay each other easily and while on-the-go. Serve also allows you to create “sub-accounts” for people you frequently pay (like a babysitter, for example).

The app isn’t very original, and the only real unique feature is the “pizza party” bill-splitter. It’s very easy to initiate payments and request money, but this is nothing the Pay Pal app wasn’t doing a year ago.

But, if you’re looking for a new way to share money and have instant access to a rechargeable card’s funds, Serve could be for you.

We’ll walk you through how Serve works, but first download the app for Android or iOS.

