How To Use Serve, American Express' PayPal Clone

Serve is a brand new service from American Express that works almost exactly like PayPal, except you can order a Visa Buxx-type rechargeable card to use as well.The back-end of Serve was developed by Revolution Money, a PayPal competitor who American Express bought for $300 million.
The service’s primary draw is to enable people to pay each other easily and while on-the-go. Serve also allows you to create “sub-accounts” for people you frequently pay (like a babysitter, for example).
The app isn’t very original, and the only real unique feature is the “pizza party” bill-splitter. It’s very easy to initiate payments and request money, but this is nothing the Pay Pal app wasn’t doing a year ago.
But, if you’re looking for a new way to share money and have instant access to a rechargeable card’s funds, Serve could be for you.
We’ll walk you through how Serve works, but first download the app for Android or iOS.
Once you've entered in your personal information, you can upgrade your account to verify your identity and get privileges to perform larger transactions
Once you've signed up, you'll see the Serve home screen. From here, you can perform a variety of tasks like sending money and splitting bills.
The most unique feature of Serve is the ability to get a rechargeable card that's connected to your account and functions as an AmEx card. It can also act as an ATM card for your account.
