How To Use AirDrop, Apple's Incredible Feature That Lets You Share Pictures, Videos, And More With Nearby Friends

If you’re not already using AirDrop on your iPhone, Mac, or iPad, you should start.
AirDrop lets you transfer any kind of file — photos, videos, phone contacts, and even Map locations — from one person or device to another.
AirDrop runs on WiFi and Bluetooth, and it’s incredibly easy to use once you know how.
AirDrop only works with devices running iOS 7 or later, or Mac computers running OS X Yosemite. You can use AirDrop on any of the following devices: an iPhone 5 or newer, a fourth-generation iPad or newer, an iPad mini, or a fifth-generation iPod touch.
You'll need both connectivity options enabled to use AirDrop. You can do this easily by swiping up from the bottom of your screen on an iPad or an iPhone -- that's your Control Center -- and then selecting the WiFi and Bluetooth buttons. If you want to share your phone contacts, you'll also have to sign into your iCloud account.
You need this folder open in your Finder to be able to use Airdrop. Otherwise, nearby devices won't show up on your computer.
'Contacts Only' lets just the people in your Contacts app see your device. 'Everyone' allows all nearby iOS devices using AirDrop to see your device. Selecting 'Off' will turn off AirDrop.
You can share photos, videos, your location using Apple Maps, phone contacts, websites, and more.
They can accept or reject your AirDrop.
Photos open in the Photo app, videos open in the Video app, websites open in the Safari app, etc. Voila! You're done.
