HOW TO: Share Files Over Wi-Fi With Friends Using OS X Lion's New AirDrop Feature

Photo: via Denisgg2002 on Flickr
One of the most useful new features in Mac OS X Lion might be AirDrop, a built-in app that makes it simple to transfer files to Macs near you.You’ll need to be on the same Wi-Fi network as your recipient to use AirDrop, which replaces the already-easy Bonjour file-sharing protocol in previous versions of Mac OS X.
AirDrop isn’t perfect for transferring a ton of files, but for a few files here or there, it’s convenient and requires no set-up whatsoever.
Plus, there’s encryption to ease your fears of transferring a file to a friend in a coffee shop or library.
Click AirDrop in the left column. Here's the AirDrop screen. If you and your recipient are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, your computers should pick each other up.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.