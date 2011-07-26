HOW TO: Share Files Over Wi-Fi With Friends Using OS X Lion's New AirDrop Feature

Photo: via Denisgg2002 on Flickr

One of the most useful new features in Mac OS X Lion might be AirDrop, a built-in app that makes it simple to transfer files to Macs near you.You’ll need to be on the same Wi-Fi network as your recipient to use AirDrop, which replaces the already-easy Bonjour file-sharing protocol in previous versions of Mac OS X.



AirDrop isn’t perfect for transferring a ton of files, but for a few files here or there, it’s convenient and requires no set-up whatsoever.

Plus, there’s encryption to ease your fears of transferring a file to a friend in a coffee shop or library.

