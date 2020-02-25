How to use an Airbnb gift card to pay for your reservations

Casimiro PT/Shutterstock You can use an Airbnb gift card to pay for stays or experiences.

You can use an Airbnb gift card to pay for everything from renting lodging to booking a tour guide to show you around town.

Once redeemed, your Airbnb gift card will be automatically applied to your Airbnb account.

Before planning a long stay, note that Airbnb gift cards cannot be used on stays longer than 28 days.

An Airbnb gift card can get you anything from a week’s stay in Paris to a sushi making class in Tokyo or a tour of the Acropolis in Athens, to even a hiking adventure in Colorado.

Airbnb gift cards are great gifts for the recipient, and equally great for the gift giver, as they can easily be purchased in stores as physical cards or bought online, in values ranging from $US25 to $US500, and shared digitally.

Whether you have a physical Airbnb gift card or a digital copy, the redemption method is the same.

Here’s how to use your Airbnb gift card.

How to use an Airbnb gift card

1. Sign into your account on the Airbnb site on your Mac or PC and click your profile image in the top-right corner.

2. Click “Account” in the dropdown menu, then click the “Payments & payouts” tab.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click ‘Payments & payouts’ to add a gift card to your account.

3. Click on “Add gift card” under “Airbnb gift credit.” You can also check your existing gift card balance here.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click the ‘Add gift card’ button.

4. Enter the number and pin on your gift card and click “Redeem gift card.”

Steven John/Business Insider An Airbnb gift card cannot be used to pay for changes to an existing reservation.

