How to use Acorns, the app that helps you easily turn your spare change into an investment portfolio

Acorns Acorns cofounders, father and son Jeff (L) and Walter (R) Cruttenden.

Acorns is an app that was designed for a single underlying purpose: to make investing a small decision instead of a big one, cofounder Jeff Cruttenden tells Business Insider.

Cruttenden wanted to make it easy for people, primarily those who were younger, to start investing a little at a time. To do that, Cruttenden built Acorns in a way that distills investing down to a decision of “how much” you want to invest and “how much risk” you want to take.

There are two ways you can invest money in Acorns. First, you can make a lump sum or recurring deposit. Simply select how much money you want to invest and transfer it from your bank. The second way is “round-ups.” After you connect debit or credit cards, you can set Acorns to “round up” your purchases and invest the difference — if you spend $8.46 on lunch, Acorns will invest the $0.54.

Then you select how much risk you want to take, and Acorns invests the money into low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Here’s what it’s like to use Acorns:

To start out, you need an email address and a secure password. Acorns will also let you create a four-digit passcode to log in on your phone. Business Insider Then you link your bank account and any credit or debit cards you want. Linking cards is key to Acorns' 'round-ups' feature, where it invests your spare change for you. Business Insider Acorns has to ask you certain investor questions before you get started. Cruttenden says the team spent two and a half years making sure the financial back-end was solid. Business Insider Acorns enlisted the help of Dr. Harry Markowitz, the Nobel Laureate and pioneer of 'modern portfolio theory,' to help build the different portfolios. Business Insider Acorns will ask you a set of questions about your life and give you a recommendation of which portfolio to choose from. Business Insider This was the one it initially selected for me. Business Insider Then you start off with an initial investment. In order for Acorns to start investing your account must reach a $5 threshold. Business Insider This is what the menu looks like in Acorns. Business Insider And these are the things Acorns recommends you do to get the most out of your account. Business Insider To set up a deposit, just select whether you want it to be a one-time thing or you want it to occur daily, weekly, or monthly. Business Insider You can also select round-ups, either automatic or manual. Every time the total of your roundups hits $5, it invests. Business Insider If you don't want to wait, you can have your checking account make up the difference between $5 and your round-ups and 'invest now.' Business Insider Now let's take a look at your portfolio. In Acorns, you don't choose individual stocks, but rather, risk profiles. This one is 'aggressive.' Business Insider Here is a 'moderate' one. Acorns is showing me that with an average monthly deposit of $100, the projected value of my account will be $17,107 by the time I'm 36, having made over $5,000. Business Insider Here's the projected value at 43 on that same 'moderate' portfolio. Business Insider If you ever want to change your portfolio, it only takes a few clicks. Business Insider Once you have begun investing, Acorns will show you how your account is doing, allowing you to review time periods including one day, one month, six months, one year, and all time. Business Insider This wasn't a good day. Business Insider But overall, my account has made 3% in less than a month. Business Insider Acorns also shows you a breakdown of what you are invested in by dollar... Business Insider ...percentage... Business Insider ...or shares. Business Insider And lastly, if you invite friends to Acorns, you'll each get $5 when they invest. Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.