How To Use AOL's Personal Homepage Maker About.me

Photo: About.me

About.me could be the new digital calling card.The service takes a back-to-basics approach toward personal websites: a high-res picture, a brief bio, an easy-to-remember URL, and links to your various endeavours and social networks.



All you have to work with is one page, and this is a good thing.

Today, many people have personal homepages muddled with links and content that are difficult to navigate. But what people really want to know is: who are you?; what do you do?; and how can I reach you?

About.me makes creating a simple and modern profile easy. Some cool profiles to check out include Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, NBA great Jamal Mashburn, Giga Om’s Om Malik, and tech celebrity Veronica Belmont.

