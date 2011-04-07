How To Use AOL's Personal Homepage Maker About.me

Ellis Hamburger
about.me title image veronica belmont

Photo: About.me

About.me could be the new digital calling card.The service takes a back-to-basics approach toward personal websites: a high-res picture, a brief bio, an easy-to-remember URL, and links to your various endeavours and social networks.

All you have to work with is one page, and this is a good thing

Today, many people have personal homepages muddled with links and content that are difficult to navigate. But what people really want to know is: who are you?; what do you do?; and how can I reach you?

About.me makes creating a simple and modern profile easy. Some cool profiles to check out include Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, NBA great Jamal Mashburn, Giga Om’s Om Malik, and tech celebrity Veronica Belmont.

The next step is typing in your name and a brief bio. Keep it short and concise.

Once you sign up, you'll be directed to a blank page. Check out the tabs in the box on the right to get started adding a background, links, and more. Pick your own background, or add one of the default pictures.

This picture is clearly too small. Try re-sizing images to get a good fit. We found 1680x1050 pictures to look and work the best.

When you're done customising a background, fonts, colours, text, and links, your page can look pretty sharp.

Now that you've learned how to create a personal web page using About.me....

