How to use a SodaStream to make sparkling water and soda

If you love sparkling water and want it on-demand, you’re probably the happy owner of a new SodaStream. While the at-home carbonator might seem complicated at first, you’re only a few moments away from fizzy hydration.

Setting up a SodaStream

Currently, SodaStream offers three different models:

SodaStream Terra: As SodaStream’s most basic model, the Terra has a manual button for carbonation, and utilizes a quick connect CO2 cylinder that clicks into place.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz: With a glass carafe and a sleek metallic exterior, the Aqua Fizz is SodaStream's premium model. The CO2 cylinder screws into place. And like Terra, the Aqua Fizz has a button that allows you to control your desired level of carbonation.

All three models come with three components: the device unit, a CO2 cylinder, and a reusable one-liter bottle. But no matter what model you own, installing the CO2 cylinder is fairly simple and straightforward.

To install the CO2 cylinder, first remove the plastic seal and unscrew the cap. For all three models, the cylinder is housed in the back. You can remove the back cover by pressing on the top and pulling it away from the body of the SodaStream.

If you own the Terra, raise the pink cylinder handle, insert the cylinder, and lower the cylinder handle to snap it into place. For the One Touch and Aqua Fizz, screw the cylinder tightly in place.

Once you install the CO2 cylinder, replace the back cover and you’re ready to carbonate.

Quick tip: CO2 cylinders are recyclable and you can exchange empty cylinders for new ones directly through SodaStream or at local retailers like Target and Walmart. You’ll save money on new cylinders when you recycle your empties.



Carbonating water Depending on which model SodaStream you own, the process of carbonating water will look a little different. For more detailed information, check the owner’s manual. Fill the bottle with cold water to the indicator line. If you overfill the carbonating bottle, you run the risk of overflow and leakage. If you don’t fill it enough, the tube can’t reach the water to carbonate it. Insert and lock the bottle into the machine. The Terra and One Touch have a snap-lock system that allows you to insert the bottle into the machine and click it into place. For the Aqua Fizz, open the carbonating head by turning the lever to the right. Insert the bottle then lower the top, close the compartment, and turn the lever back to the locked position. It’s worth noting that some older models require you to screw in the carbonating water bottle. Push the carbonating button. For manual SodaStreams, push the carbonating button all the way down, hold it down for two seconds, then release — you’ll hear a puffing noise, which indicates the water is carbonating. The more times you push the button, the stronger the fizz. For the electric One Touch, press one of the three buttons to achieve a light (one drop), medium (two drops), or strong fizz (three drops). Remove the bottle carefully. When you’ve reached your desired carbonation level, remove the bottle the same way you inserted it, depending on your SodaStream model. Do not remove the bottle until after hearing the sound of excess CO2 being released and never force the bottle out of the locked position. Enjoy! Remember that you can control the level of fizz in your sparkling water, so take note and adjust the level as needed.

How do you add flavor to carbonated water?

Flavor your sparking water with homemade syrups or fresh juices, bitters, and herbs. Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

Carbonated water can be enjoyed plain or flavored. The only rule of thumb is you should always fizz water before adding any flavor. Carbonating any liquid that isn’t water (like juice or tea) can clog the mechanism and void the warranty.

SodaStream sells its own line of syrups, which you can add straight to the bottle and shake to mix. But if you prefer a natural alternative, you can also experiment with infusing your bubbly water with bitters, fresh fruit (like lemons, limes, or oranges), or herbs (like mint, basil, or lavender).

How long do CO2 cylinders last?

Depending on how often you fizz, SodaStream’s CO2 cylinders typically last between four to eight weeks. The 60L cylinders will make up to 60 liters of fresh sparkling water when used for a medium level of carbonation. You’ll know your CO2 cylinder is empty and out of gas when you’re not getting enough bubbles.

Quick tip: It’s recommended to have at least three cylinders on hand, so you can exchange two at a time and still have a back-up during the exchange process.



Insider’s takeaway



A SodaStream makes quick work of turning water into fresh sparkling water just by pushing a button. It’s convenient and arguably more eco-friendly when compared to buying sparkling water in cans. Plus, you can customize your carbonation level and add a variety of flavors.