How to use a PS4 controller on your PlayStation 5, or with the PS5 Remote Play app

You can use the PlayStation 4 DualShock controller on a PS5 – but only when playing PS4 games.

However, you can use the PS4 controller with any PS5 game while doing remote play on your phone or tablet.

You can connect your PS4 DualShock controller to a PS5 using a cable or Bluetooth connection.

When the Sony PlayStation 5 debuted in November, it came with a ton of new and significant upgrades. Among them were 4K resolution, storage space, faster load times, and the DualSense controller. The DualSense is a departure from the Sony’s usual controller brand, the DualShock.

You can still use a PS4 DualShock on your PS5, but only to play backwards compatible PS4 games. You can’t use it to play PS5 games directly on the console.

However, you can use a DualShock controller to remotely play PS5 games on your phone, tablet, PC, or Mac through the Remote Play app.

For those who find the DualShock 4 more accessible â€” or those who simply don’t want to buy new controllers â€”here’s how to use your PS4 controller with the PS5 console and games.

How to connect a PS4 controller to a PS5 with a cable

1. Plug the micro USB cable for the PS4 DualShock controller into any available PS5 USB ports.

2. Turn your Ps5 on, and then press the PS button to turn on the DualShock 4.

3. When prompted, select which user is using the controller from a list of profiles.

How to connect a PS4 controller to a PS5 without a cable

BONDART/Getty Images You can use the DualShock to play PS4 games.

1. Open the Settings menu on the PS home screen by clicking on the gear icon in the top-right corner.

2. Under Settings, scroll down until you see “Accessories,” and click it.

3. In the Accessories menu, ensure that both Bluetooth and Accessories are turned ON.

4. Now, click on “Bluetooth Accessories.”

5. On the Bluetooth Accessories page, you’ll see all connected devices that are registered to the console. Using the unconnected PS4 controller, hold down the share button and the PS4 logo button in the controller’s centre simultaneously until there’s a flashing light. This means the DualShock is in pairing mode.

6. Once in pairing mode, the PS4 controller will appear under “Accessories found” on the Bluetooth Accessories page. Using the controller that’s already connected, scroll down to where you see “Dualshock 4” and select it.

7. A prompt will appear asking, “Do you want to register this Bluetooth accessory.” Choose “Yes,” and wait for a coloured light will show on the PS4 controller indicating pairing was successful.

How to use a PS4 controller to play PS5 games remotely on your phone, tablet, or computer

Joby Sessions/PC Gamer Magazine/Future via Getty Images The Remote Play app supports the PS4 DualShock.

1. On your PS5, go to the Settings menu by clicking the gear icon.

2. Under the list of options, choose System.

3. Now click Remote Play.

4. Click the toggle next to Enable Remote Play to turn it on.

5. Put your PS5 in rest mode by going back to the main Settings menu and selecting System.

6. After choosing the Power Saving option, click Features Available in Rest Mode.

7. Enable the following two capabilities: Stay Connected to the Internet and Enable Turning on PS5 from Network.

8. Download the PlayStation Remote Play app for Mac, Windows, iOS, or Android if you don’t have it already.

9. Launch the app on whatever device you are using and select the PS Remote Play option.

10. Choose Sign in to PSN and log in using the same credentials as you used on your PS5.

11. In the list of available devices, select your PS5.

12. On a computer, you can connect your Dualshock 4 controllers. On a phone or tablet, follow the prompts to connect the controller using your device’s Bluetooth settings.

