Here's how to set up a lure in 'Pokémon GO'

So you finally got to Level 8 and got your very first lure module. Congratulations! You can now camp out somewhere and have all those sweet Pokémon gravitate to you.

There’s just one problem: You can’t figure out how to get the thing to work! Every time you click “items” the lure module remains out of reach! Even if you’re at a Pokéstop! What gives?

It would make sense to go through items to set up a lure module considering that’s where you go to do everything else from using lucky eggs to incense.

But the real way to set up a lure is to click on the Pokéstop itself. Once you do, click on the pill shape above the photo of the Pokéstop.

Once you click that space, you can easily add a lure module!

Happy hunting!

