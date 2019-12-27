How to use a keyboard and mouse on your Xbox One to play certain games with better precision

Razer There are a few things you should know before you use a keyboard and mouse with your Xbox One.

You can use a keyboard and mouse on your Xbox One for some games, but not every game supports it.

Using a keyboard and mouse on your Xbox One can offer greater precision and control in first-person shooters or real-time strategy games.

Some games, however, will ban you if you’re detected using a keyboard and mouse.

By default, Xbox One gaming systems are designed to be played on an Xbox One controller. But while the default Xbox One controller and it’s Xbox One Elite controllers are well-crafted, some games are better played with a mouse and keyboard.

Thankfully, the Xbox One supports keyboard and mouse as a legitimate controller for the console – sometimes.

While some games do offer keyboard and mouse functionality, a vast majority of the games on the Xbox One don’t support it. More importantly, some games will issue permanent bans if you’re caught using a mouse and keyboard during multiplayer modes, including “Call of Duty” and “Overwatch.”

How to play using a keyboard and mouse on Xbox One



Setting up your mouse and keyboard on Xbox One is pretty straightforward. Simply select the gaming mouse and keyboard you wish to use and plug it into your console using the USB ports.

Unfortunately, the Xbox One doesn’t offer an option to use Bluetooth gaming mice and keyboards without an extra adaptor.

While there is no “perfect” keyboard to use on your Xbox One, I personally use the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum gaming keyboard.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider The Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum gaming keyboard is a reliable choice.

Of course, the Xbox One doesn’t have a ton of USB ports to spare. Luckily, Microsoft’s console supports third-party USB hubs, such as the Anker USB 10-Port Hub.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, some keyboard brands like Logitech provide USB ports on the keyboard itself. This means you can plug your mouse into your keyboard while the keyboard’s USB plug can be placed into the Xbox One.

Amazon The Anker USB Port Hub allows you to plug in more devices that require a USB plug on the Xbox One.

Additional keyboard and mouse combos you can use include the Razer Turret for Xbox One. This product is the first of its kind and is a wireless keyboard designed to work for Xbox One and PCs operating Windows 10.

Razer The Razer Turret for Xbox One is a wireless keyboard and mouse pairing, allowing you to play games on Xbox One (or Windows 10 PC) without pesky cable management. The pairing also has a 40hr battery life before charging.

Of course, if you have a wireless keyboard and mouse that isn’t the Razer Turret, fear not. Simply plug the USB dongle associated with the wireless device and it will connect immediately connect to the console.

Amazon Keyboards like the Logitech G413 gaming keyboard offer a USB port, allowing you to plug in your mouse and save a USB slot.

Using a mouse and keyboard offers a slew of opportunities for those looking to play games such as “Minecraft” on something other than a controller.

