How to use a keyboard and mouse on your Xbox One to play games with better precision and control

Using a keyboard and mouse on your Xbox One can offer greater precision and control in some games.

You can connect a keyboard and mouse directly to the Xbox One, and the console will recognize them.

However, some Xbox One games don’t support mouse and keyboard, so make sure your game is compatible first.

By default, Xbox One gaming systems are designed to be played on an Xbox One controller. But while the default Xbox One controller and its Xbox One Elite controllers are well-crafted, some games are better played with a mouse and keyboard.

Thankfully, the Xbox One sometimes supports the keyboard and mouse as a legitimate controller for the console.

While some games do offer keyboard and mouse functionality, a vast majority of the games on the Xbox One don’t support it. More importantly, some games will issue permanent bans if you’re caught using a mouse and keyboard during multiplayer modes, including “Call of Duty” and “Overwatch.”

How to use a keyboard and mouse with Xbox One

Setting up your mouse and keyboard on Xbox One is pretty straightforward. Simply select the gaming mouse and keyboard you wish to use and plug it into your console using the USB ports.

Note: Unfortunately, the Xbox One doesn’t offer an option to use Bluetooth gaming mice and keyboards without an extra adapter.



Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum keyboard. Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

While there is no “perfect” keyboard to use on your Xbox One, I use the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum gaming keyboard.

Of course, the Xbox One doesn’t have a ton of USB ports to spare. Luckily, Microsoft’s console supports third-party USB hubs, such as the Anker USB 10-Port Hub.

Anker USB 10-Port Hub. Amazon

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, some keyboards, like the Logitech G413, provide USB ports on the keyboard itself. This means you can plug your mouse into your keyboard while the keyboard’s USB plug can be placed into the Xbox One.

Logitech G413 keyboard. Razer

Additional keyboard and mouse combos you can use include the Razer Turret for Xbox One. This product is the first of its kind and is a wireless keyboard designed to work for Xbox One and PCs operating Windows 10.

Turrent for Xbox One. Amazon

Of course, if you have a wireless keyboard and mouse that isn’t the Razer Turret, fear not. Simply plug the USB dongle associated with the wireless device, and it will connect to the console.

One caveat is that you won’t be able to navigate the Xbox One user interface (UI) with your mouse. Your keyboard, however, will work. Despite this, it is easier to navigate the UI with your Xbox One controller and use then mouse and keyboard once you’re in the game.

What games are compatible with keyboard and mouse on Xbox One?

Using a mouse and keyboard offers a slew of opportunities for those looking for greater precision and control, especially in shooters and strategy games.

Here are some of the games that support keyboard and mouse on Xbox One:

ARK: Survival Evolved

ATLAS

Bomber Crew

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bright Memory

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Warzone

DayZ

Deep Rock Galactic

Destroy All Humans!

DOOM 64

Fortnite

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

House Flipper

Hypnospace Outlaw

Metro Exodus

Minecraft

Paladins

Phantasy Star Online 2

Planet Coaster

Sea of Thieves

SMITE

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Tokyo Warfare Turbo

Space Engineers

Strange Brigade

Surviving Mars

Sims 4

They Are Billions

Warframe

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

War Thunder

X-Morph Defense

Zombie Army 4 Dead War