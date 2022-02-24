How to use a keyboard and mouse on your Xbox One to play games with better precision and control

- Using a keyboard and mouse on your Xbox One can offer greater precision and control in some games.
- You can connect a keyboard and mouse directly to the Xbox One, and the console will recognize them.
- However, some Xbox One games don’t support mouse and keyboard, so make sure your game is compatible first.
By default, Xbox One gaming systems are designed to be played on an Xbox One controller. But while the default Xbox One controller and its Xbox One Elite controllers are well-crafted, some games are better played with a mouse and keyboard.
Thankfully, the Xbox One sometimes supports the keyboard and mouse as a legitimate controller for the console.
While some games do offer keyboard and mouse functionality, a vast majority of the games on the Xbox One don’t support it. More importantly, some games will issue permanent bans if you’re caught using a mouse and keyboard during multiplayer modes, including “Call of Duty” and “Overwatch.”
How to use a keyboard and mouse with Xbox One
Setting up your mouse and keyboard on Xbox One is pretty straightforward. Simply select the gaming mouse and keyboard you wish to use and plug it into your console using the USB ports.
While there is no “perfect” keyboard to use on your Xbox One, I use the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum gaming keyboard.
Of course, the Xbox One doesn’t have a ton of USB ports to spare. Luckily, Microsoft’s console supports third-party USB hubs, such as the Anker USB 10-Port Hub.
If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, some keyboards, like the Logitech G413, provide USB ports on the keyboard itself. This means you can plug your mouse into your keyboard while the keyboard’s USB plug can be placed into the Xbox One.
Additional keyboard and mouse combos you can use include the Razer Turret for Xbox One. This product is the first of its kind and is a wireless keyboard designed to work for Xbox One and PCs operating Windows 10.
Of course, if you have a wireless keyboard and mouse that isn’t the Razer Turret, fear not. Simply plug the USB dongle associated with the wireless device, and it will connect to the console.
One caveat is that you won’t be able to navigate the Xbox One user interface (UI) with your mouse. Your keyboard, however, will work. Despite this, it is easier to navigate the UI with your Xbox One controller and use then mouse and keyboard once you’re in the game.
What games are compatible with keyboard and mouse on Xbox One?
Using a mouse and keyboard offers a slew of opportunities for those looking for greater precision and control, especially in shooters and strategy games.
Here are some of the games that support keyboard and mouse on Xbox One:
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- ATLAS
- Bomber Crew
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Bright Memory
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- DayZ
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Destroy All Humans!
- DOOM 64
- Fortnite
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- House Flipper
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Metro Exodus
- Minecraft
- Paladins
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Planet Coaster
- Sea of Thieves
- SMITE
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Tokyo Warfare Turbo
- Space Engineers
- Strange Brigade
- Surviving Mars
- Sims 4
- They Are Billions
- Warframe
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- War Thunder
- X-Morph Defense
- Zombie Army 4 Dead War
