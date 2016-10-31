I've been making coffee with a French press for a decade -- and I'm convinced it's the best way to enjoy a morning cup

I drink coffee. A lot of coffee. In fact, I’m pretty sure that life without coffee wouldn’t be worth living.
But we don’t have to live a life without coffee, and in my own time on this earth, I’ve generally made my coffee in three ways: with an automatic drip coffeemaker, with an espresso machine, and with a French press.
Automatic drip isn’t that great, from my perspective. The flavours just aren’t rich enough. Espresso is great, but it’s an approach to making coffee, and I’ve come to prefer a nice big cup. Also, I don’t think home espresso machines have enough oomph to produce a truly excellent espresso.
That leaves the French press. Here’s why it’s the way to go:
I get up at about 6 or 6:30 each morning. The first thing I do is make coffee. Here's my setup: French press, coffee mugs, thermos, whole bean coffee, and a grinder. I have a smaller press for when I want just a cup or two for myself. I'll be making coffee for myself and my wife.
I'm a big fan of Peet's and have been for years. It's good quality at a good price, and I can always get French Roast in whole beans. Obviously, you can spend more and get better beans. That's your call.
My coffee-fanatic pals like burr grinders for precision, but I'm OK with a spice grinder. Technically, it doesn't grind -- it chops. But burr grinders aren't cheap.
Meanwhile, my cold water has been boiling away. I don't use filtered water. I have this crackpot theory that the filters remove some of stuff in water than coffee flavours adhere to.
The water must be boiling vigorously, and I pour from a bit of altitude to get some air into the mix.
This creates a 'bloom' before the water and coffee are stirred. Look at that frothy deliciousness! The aroma is also beginning to wake me up. I'm one of those people who can't speak or listen to anyone until I've had some morning java.
Two mugs, all ready to go. A quick tip here. If I'm thinking ahead, when I pour the boiling water into the press pot, I'll add some to the mugs to warm them up.
I take mine black with a LOT of sugar. The next cup gets much less sugar, however. I just need that early kick.
