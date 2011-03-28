How To Use A Camera To Generate Thousands Of Leads For Your Business

How would you like to spend no money on a marketing program that gets you e-mails like this from real, live, breathing customers?:



NICE piece! What a great idea to show it how it really is. Your candid photos bring a real homey feel to your network – great job!Marc,

I have to admit that I normally pay little attention to these emails and I am pretty busy today, but this is the best email you have sent. I had no idea that The Ladders has 401 employee. I would have guessed about 50. I started using the site when I was making right at 100K. Several years and two jobs later, I have past that mark and hope to continuously move forward. Thanks for the early break in the day. I enjoyed reading about you company. I assume marketing came up with the idea for the email? It is a good one.

—Terry

Marc,

I enjoyed the photos, that was a great personal touch. I’ve never heard of a

company doing this, it makes a huge difference. After I send you this email I’ll

be updating my profile with your company because I just returned from Kuwait

doing contract work and I’m looking for assistance from a company who seams like

they do care about the person that they are assisting in their career search.Thank you,

Jan

Well, it is remarkably easy — pick up your camera, walk around your workplace, take pictures and then send them to your customers. And here’s what I really love about it: pixels don’t cost nothing!!

Too often, you can spend days and nights thinking up great marketing plans that require elaborate and sophisticated practitioners of that art to execute.

I’m more of a “bang for the buck” kind of guy, and I’ve found that sending out pictures of the people who actually work here at TheLadders, unstaged, unprepped, untouched, is by far the most engaging way to tell our story.

Now we’ve been fortunate and have built up our customer list to 4.5 mm subscribers over the past 8 years — that’s 27% of our target market, i.e., out of everybody in the United States in our market (earning over $100,000 per year), 27% of them are signed up on our newsletter.

I’ve always felt that it is important for our newsletter to come “straight from the horse’s mouth” and so I personally write something up each Sunday — a bit of advice, an explanation of how we work, or, as in this case, a behind-the-scenes look at our offices — for sending out to our customers on Monday morning.

Now I can, and do, use a number of those newsletters to explain how we can help, what we can do, and what our services are. But a picture is worth a thousand words, and in the case of my newsletter last week, 23 pictures was enough to generate, literally, thousands upon thousands of complimentary emails from our customers. (And of course it is just as inexpensive to receive electrons as it is to send them!)

All of the product brochures, market segmentation diagrams, and feature lists are important, but they can’t beat smiling, happy employees who enjoy helping your customers as a means of telling your story. Pick up your camera today and you too can generate great emails from your customers like these:

Marc: Nice strategy using the photos of the office environment in your

newsletter. As a marketing guy myself I’ll have to tell you that it did change

my perception that The Ladders was simply some computer program or just a web

site..however, I have to admit that I haven’t really studied who you were before

though either. I like the idea that real people are behind the effort and the

photos made me much more likely to become a paid subscriber than before.

I like the idea of an open office environment but wonder if it isn’t too loud

with no barriers? Not that cubicles are better… maybe everyone is pleased

with the set-up? If not, I bet there is a way to keep the feeling of openness

while still providing some privacy. Sure looks like a lot of people in a small

space. I suppose thats what you have to do with Manhattan office space.

Sincerely,

Fred

I am really impressed with ” Behind the Scenes”. It gives me a true visual of your operations. I hope that young lady with the three monitors will have some job offers for me up on the screen instead of the flower screen savers. Thanks for the opportunity to see your crew in action.

Marc,

I really enjoyed your captioned/pictorial presentation. Somehow, it was very heartening!

Gregory

Love it!!!! your environment is conducive to ‘TEAM’ and production!

——————————————————————

It looks as if it’s a great place to work and grow! Loved the photos… Thanks for sharing….

Elaine

——————————————————————

This newsletter absolutely enhanced my already good opinion of the ladders. Even though I am not currently in the market for a new position, I will def join the ladders when the time is right.

Thanks for your very funny, witty and extremely informative newsletters. And Keep up the good work!

——————————————————————

Marc –

I just wanted to say that it was the neatest thing to see your workplace. I

had no idea there were so many people in the organisation. I think when

we’re “out here,” the perception of the people “out there” is very nebulous.

Great to see it in person. Anyway – loved it, loved it, loved it! Thanks!

Teresa

——————————————————————

Hi Marc,

It is so cool to see the “people behind the portal”. I can see from the pics

your team is passionate about what they do! You should be proud to be the

founder of this great organzation along with the fact that you help so many

people better their situation.

Keep up the good work!

Nisar

——————————————————————

Hello Marc,

Thank you for the time you spend on these weekly newsletters. They are always positive and well worth reading whether one is looking for a new hire, looking for a position or simply interested in learning more about what’s going on at TheLadders. This week I find myself in-between positions and, as is usually the case with people who find themselves in similar circumstances as I am now, negative emotions have a way of running amok.

Seeing your newsletter this week and looking at the pictures of your team made me feel less alone in the search for my next opportunity. I must say I actually found myself becoming a little emotional and am grateful to you and your team for sharing these pictures with the rest of us.

Thank you and your team for what you do and for providing a friendly and professional face to people in transition. When the world shows its difficult side, it’s people such as you and your team that remind us that there is always hope.

——————————————————————

Thank you for putting that personal touch to The Ladders. Nice to know that we

are not floundering out there in cyberworld.

I must say that I truly cannot put a value to what The Ladders offers on a daily

and weekly basis. Your information is priceless. Thank you for all that you

do!

Kindest regards,

Staci

——————————————————————

Marc,

All of your emails are very very informative but this email was a great!

Jay

——————————————————————

Marc:

Know you’re busy. Quick note: Well done on today’s newsletter. Excellent marketing & branding on behalf of The Ladders. I respect that.

Steve

——————————————————————

You probably get a lot of these (and I don’t do this very often) but I just wanted to say thank you for this email. It was fantastic to see these images, to see real people behind this – looks like smart, dedicated people, and a LOT of people, too. The fifth pic down “…hundreds of people” really impressed me. I haven’t used the site as much as I would like, but will now. Just knowing that there are so many of you guys standing behind this is very reassuring.

Thank you, definitely a breath of fresh air from all the spam and other emails I get. Glad I opened this one. BIG BIG kudos to marketing (or who ever had this idea).

Thanks,

Ben

——————————————————————

Nice touch — gritty and moving.

Best Regards,

Jim

——————————————————————

Marc –

Excellent! The pictures show you’re a real company (in this age of folks

sending out stuff from their mother’s basement). I’m impressed . . . and

will pay more attention to your missives from now on!

——————————————————————

Marc – this is THE BEST EMAIL you have ever written and probably one of the tops I have ever received!

Great job personalizing your company!!

Keith

——————————————————————

The best newsletter ever! Great work!

I want to work where you work.

——————————————————————

Usually I hate email ~ especially from job search companies ~ reason being they are all huge on potential and short on delivery.

I found this last email personal and a great way to promote your business. It was truly out of the box, I imagine your business will pickup even more.

So, I am still in job hunt mode, if you have anything solid out in [my city], I’ll be looking.

Best Regards,

Charles

——————————————————————

this was the most fun stuff in months! congrats on your great staff of happy lookin workers!

This is your best email ever!

——————————————————————

Marc, thank you for taking the time to show the many faces that make The Ladders work. It is always exciting to see the people behind the website that make it all happen.

peace and Prosperity,

Greg

——————————————————————

Good Morning, Marc…

I imagine this newsletter with the attached photos will

generate LOTS of replies. Love the photos of everyone…

This is among, if not THE best newsletter you have sent out.

Thank you for sharing!!!!!!

Chris

——————————————————————

Hi Marc,

Thanks for sharing the pictures of your team!What you are doing is truly amazing, considering the nerve-racking competitiveness of the recruiting industry.

All the very best to you!

Best regards,

R.

——————————————————————

Hello,

Thank you for all the pix. They looked very family oriented. This is what many companies lack, at least the last employer I had. I felt like I was being fired from my position, when I was laid-off. I was the worst feeling I experienced. I like that your team members all seem to have smiles on their face. I hope to find a company that respects their employees and treats them as you do.

Many thanks,

Orlando

——————————————————————

Marc,

Very smart newsletter business-wise…

Understanding the mindset of a typical job seeker who has no idea who or what is

behind the emails they get showing potential jobs out there, (Monster, hotjobs,

etc.) is very smart. It distinguishes you and buys you massive amounts of

credibility. At least that is what it did for me today. Having an

understanding that all us poor schmucks are out there simply staring

at our in boxes every day seeing the same old job-finder sites populating our

screens.

Showing the vast amount of employees, then individuals, then departments and

even the general ‘un-gorgeous’ nature of the office area makes the ladders be

understood by the reader to be a physical, actual, ‘we really exist and are

working for you’ image.

——————————————————————

Marc and company-

This is a fantastic email. I’m not in the market for a job but was drawn in by the subject (kudos to your DM team). I’m a big believer in and promoter of team based planning and execution. This is part of what makes National Instruments great and it pumps me up to see you guys enjoying the same success. When you help people find the right job you create real value- value for the employee and the employers. What a great mission!

Thank you

Richard

——————————————————————

Marc:

Thanks for the backstage tour – what a great way to get to know TheLadders

better!

I landed a new job back in November, and almost doubled my salary, thanks to

all of the helpful articles on your website.

I still enjoy receiving your newsletters to help stay on top of my game.

Best,

Kate

——————————————————————

Ok, that’s all I got for this one. Let me know in the comments how it works for you!

