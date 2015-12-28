How to use the app that can make browsing the web on your iPhone a whole lot faster

The mobile web browsing experience isn’t perfect, but companies like Apple and Google are taking steps to make it as smooth as possible.

One way Apple intends to do this is by giving iPhone and iPad owners the freedom to block certain things that can slow down the browsing experience, such as ads, trackers, and widgets among other things.

1Blocker lets you control all of these things from a single app. We recommend blocking other types of content rather than ads — remember, “free” content on the web is paid for by ads.

Although the 1Blocker app is free, you’ll have to pay to customise it even further. Here’s a look at how to get started with 1Blocker.

Go to the App Store and search for 1Blocker. Then tap 'Get' to install it. Lisa Eadicicco Once the app is installed on your phone, head over to 'Settings.' Lisa Eadicicco Then, scroll down and select 'Safari.' Lisa Eadicicco Look for 'Content Blockers,' which is the last item under the 'General' subhead. Lisa Eadicicco Make sure 1Blocker is turned on. Lisa Eadicicco Now, head back over to the 1Blocker app to make some customisations. Lisa Eadicicco You can choose exactly what you want to block within the app. Blocking ads is free, but if you want to block multiple things, you'll have to pay $2.99. Lisa Eadicicco 1Blocker is just one of several content blockers out there, but it's among the most flexible since you can control each individual type of content. You can also try Blockr or Crystal. Lisa Eadicicco Stripping out different trackers and widgets should make the web browsing experience faster on your phone, although this depends on your connection. My colleague Matthew Stuart found that Safari was much faster with 1Blocker's features turned on. Matthew Stuart, Tech Insider

