How to upload audio content to SoundCloud directly from your iPhone

SoundCloud is one of the most popular audio-uploading and streaming platforms available today.

So if you’re a current or aspiring rapper, producer, or podcaster, you’ve probably heard of the popular platform.

What you may not realise, however, is that you can upload your rhymes, beats, and audio stories to SoundCloud directly from your iPhone.

The process isn’t as easy as a few taps here and there in an app, but the steps are easy to get the hang of.

Here’s how to upload content to SoundCloud using your iPhone:

How to upload content to SoundCloud using your iPhone

1. Open Safari, or your preferred browser, on your iPhone.

2. Tap the “AA” symbol in the left-hand corner of the search bar, and tap “Request Desktop Website.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tap ‘AA’ and ‘Request Desktop Website.’

3. Go to the SoundCloud website and tap “Upload your first track.” Sign in to your account when prompted.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tap ‘Upload your first track.’

4. Tap “or choose files to upload.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider You’ll also see the option to drag and drop files to SoundCloud, which isn’t possible on your iPhone.

5. Tap “Browse.”

6. Find and select your file, and fill out as much or as little information about the recording as you’d like.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Fill out the information for your audio file.

7. Click “Save” to upload the file.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The final product after uploading the file via the Safari browser on iPhone.

