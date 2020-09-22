How to upload photos to iCloud and sync your photos across all of your devices

wagnerokasaki/Getty Images

You can upload photos to iCloud from your iPhone, iPad, PC, or Mac computer and easily sync photos across all of your devices.

To use iCloud Photos in Windows you need to download and install the iCloud desktop app.

iCloud does more than just backup your iPhone and iPad. iCloud can keep your photos in sync across all your devices, for example â€” iPhone, iPad, Mac, and PC. You can set up your devices to automatically place a copy of all photos in iCloud, and you can manually upload photos from your Mac or Windows PC to iCloud as well.

How to turn on iCloud Photos on an iPhone or iPad



To get started with iCloud Photos, you should ensure that it’s turned on and set to upload your mobile photos to the cloud.

1. On your iPhone or iPad device, start the Settings app.

2. Scroll down and tap “Photos.”

3. If it’s not already on, turn on iCloud Photos by swiping the button to the right, turning it green.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider When turned on, this uploads your mobile photos to iCloud and synchronizes them with the photos on other Apple mobile devices.

Repeat for every Apple mobile device device you want to sync with iCloud. All your iPhone and iPad photos should now be automatically uploaded to iCloud. Note: if you want to delete certain photos from your iPhone but not from iCloud, follow our how-to guide to do so.

How to turn on iCloud Photos on a Mac



1. Start the Photos app.

2. In the menu bar at the top left of your screen, click “Photos” and then click “Preferencesâ€¦”

3. Be sure the “iCloud” tab is selected at the top of the window and then turn on “iCloud Photos” by clicking the checkbox.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Turn on iCloud Photos in the Photos app’s preferences.

How to turn on iCloud Photos on a PC



Before you can upload photos to iCloud from your Windows computer, you need to turn on iCloud using the iCloud desktop app.

1. Download and install iCloud for Windows 10. If you are using an older version of Windows, get the iCloud app from Apple.com.

2. Restart your computer. After it reboots, iCloud might start automatically. If it doesn’t, click the Start button and start iCloud from the Start menu.

3. Sign in using your Apple ID.

4. Choose the features you want to back up and synchronise across your devices. Be sure to choose “Photos” and then click “Apply.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Check ‘Photos’ and click ‘Apply.’

After installing the iCloud desktop app, you can use it to choose how photos are backed up and synchronised, if you want to share your desktop browser bookmarks with Safari on your iOS device, and more.

How to upload photos from your computer to iCloud



Once you’ve turned everything on, uploading photos to iCloud is easy:

If you are using Windows, open a File Explorer folder and click “iCloud Photos” in the pane on the left. Drag photos into the iCloud Photos folder. They will be immediately uploaded to iCloud and copied to your other synced devices.

If you are using a Mac, start the Photos app and drag photos into the app. They will be immediately uploaded to iCloud and copied to your other synced devices. This method will let you upload specific photos to iCloud, rather than your entire iCloud library, which can be done by accessing your Photos Preferences, as detailed above.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider To upload a photo from the Mac or PC, just drag the photos you want to copy to the correct location.

