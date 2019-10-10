How to upload a video to YouTube from your iPad in 4 steps

Shutterstock It’s easy to upload a video to YouTube from your iPad, but you’ll need to give access to your media library, camera, and microphone.

You can upload a video to YouTube from your iPad in just a few steps.

To upload a video to YouTube from your iPad, you’ll need to give the YouTube app permission to access your media library, camera, and microphone.

YouTube allows you to edit the video clip you are uploading from your iPad, as well as add a title and description.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Once you have the YouTube app on your iPad, you can easily add any videos so that your friends, family, and others can enjoy the clips.

Just note that in order to share videos to YouTube from your iPad, you will have to allow the app considerable access to your device.

That said, the ease of the upload process once your iPad is configured is pretty remarkable. Just follow these steps to share your clips with the world.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to upload a video to YouTube from your iPad



1. Open the YouTube app and then tap the camera icon at the top of the screen. If you have never uploaded a video from your iPad before, you’ll have to grant YouTube access to your library, camera, and microphone.

Steven John/Business Insider YouTube requires access to your media library, camera, and microphone to upload videos, but this access also allows you to go live or video then immediately upload clips.

2. Tap the video you wish to upload, trim it as you wish, and if you want, add a filter using the icon at the centre bottom of the screen.

Steven John/Business Insider You can trim the length of a video before uploading it to YouTube, as well as add filters.

3. Tap “NEXT” in the top right corner of the screen, then add a title and description.

Steven John/Business Insider Add a title and a description to make your video more enjoyable and easier to find.

4. Tap “UPLOAD” in the top right corner and that’s it, your video will be posted to your YouTube channel.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.