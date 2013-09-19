Here's How To Upgrade To IOS 7 Without Messing Up Your Phone

Apple The iOS 7 software is available today.

Apple has made the new iOS 7 software available today.

While it’s a drastic change in interface from iOS 6, change is not necessarily a bad thing.

If you’re thinking about making the switch, here’s what you need to do:

Make Sure You Have A Compatible Device

iOS 7 will only work on iPhones that are iPhone 4 and later, Retina display iPads, iPad 2, and the fifth-generation iPod touch.

iOS 7 comes on the new iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c, available September 20.

Carve Out Some Time

Historically, Apple makes its software available around 1pm on the release day. When lots of people download it at the same time, it crowds Apple’s servers. If you can wait, try downloading iOS 7 in a few days. If you’re impatient, be prepared for a sluggish download.

Update iTunes

If you back up your iPhone or iPad to iTunes, or if you plan to install iOS 7 from iTunes, make sure you are running the latest version (11.0).

You can check by opening iTunes and going to Help > Check for Updates. Make sure you restart iTunes after installing the latest version.

Back Up Your Device

Back up your device to iTunes. This is extremely important as it will let you keep your contacts, photos, and apps from the previous iOS.

You can also back it up to iCloud. Go to Settings > iCloud > Storage & Backup. Under Backup, turn on the switch for iCloud Backup.

Update iOS

When iOS 7 becomes available, you can update with a good Wi-Fi connection by going into your settings and grabbing the software update. This is an easy way to do it if you’re on the go.

You can also use iTunes to upgrade your software.

Plug your device into your computer with the USB cord and launch iTunes. On the left side of iTunes, find and select your device. Click “Check for Update” which will appear automatically. When the dialog box appears, select “Download and Update”.

Wait

Be patient as you wait for the download. If you interrupt the process you could risk disrupting the update.

Now Watch: These Are The Biggest Changes Coming To Your iPhone Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.