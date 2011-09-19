How To Turn Your Old, Busted Gadgets Into The Technology Of The Future

We've seen how easy it is to turn an iPod touch into an iPhone using a few tricks and some sort of VOIP service, and it's just as easy with an old phone--so long as you have a constant Wi-Fi connection. It can be nice to have a home phone or two you can use to answer calls when your mobile phone isn't handy, you don't have great reception, and you don't want to leave the VOIP app unattended. So grab a mobile copy of Skype, Fring, Line2, or whatever, and leave it open and ready on your old mobile device. It'll wait for someone to call it, or you can just pick it up and, say, order a pizza without the fear of yet another dropped call.