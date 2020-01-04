How to update your Xbox One controller in 3 different ways

Shutterstock You can update your Xbox One controller using several methods.

You can update your Xbox One controller in three different ways.

Depending on which version of a controller you have, you can wirelessly update it along with your stereo headset adaptor.

Updating your Xbox One controller allows you to receive various improvements to the controller.

The Xbox One gaming console allows users to update their controllers. While it is not required, Microsoft makes frequent firmware updates to the gaming accessory.

These firmware updates make various improvements to the controller, including enhancements for headset adaptor capabilities and much more.

Thankfully, Microsoft has provided three different ways for Xbox One owners to update their controllers. Here’s how to do it.

How to update your Xbox One controller wirelessly

If you want to update your Xbox One controller wirelessly, you will need a controller purchased during or after June 2015. If you aren’t sure when you bought your controller, check the bottom of it for a round 3.5-mm port; this indicates that your controller is able to update wirelessly.

If you want your headset to receive updates as well, be sure to connect your stereo headset adaptor to your controller.

1. Power on your Xbox One controller and press the Xbox button. Select “System” and then “Settings.”

2. Click on “Devices & streaming” and then “Accessories.” Select the controller that you wish to update.

3. Click on “Device info” and select the “Firmware version” box.

4. Click “Update Now” and your Xbox One controller will begin to update.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Select ‘Firmware version’ to commence the controller update.

How to update your Xbox One controller using a USB

1. Connect your controller to your Xbox One using a USB cable.

2. Instructions for automatically installing the update should appear.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider After the controller updates, you can exit the Xbox One settings page.

3. If the instructions don’t automatically appear, press the Xbox button on your controller.

4. Select “System” and then “Settings.”

5. Click on “Devices & streaming” and then “Accessories.” Select the controller that you wish to update.

6. Click on “Device info” and select the “Firmware version” box.

7. Click “Continue.”

How to update your Xbox One controller using a Windows 10 computer

1. Turn on your Windows 10 PC and launch the Xbox Accessories app. If you do not already have it installed, download the application from the Microsoft Store.

2. Connect your Xbox One controller to your PC. If your controller is wireless, connect it to your PC by using a USB cable or the Xbox Wireless Adaptor for Windows.

3. With the Xbox Accessories app open, if a controller update is required, a message should pop up saying “Update Required.”

4. Click “Close” once your controller has updated.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider A mandatory update for the controller will appear when applicable.

