How to update your Xbox One console automatically or manually

In today’s gaming world, frequent console and video game updates are common. These updates allow for better performance and enhance the overall features available on your gaming system.

Whether you prefer to manually or automatically update your Xbox One software, here’s how to update your Xbox One.

How to update your Xbox One console automatically

1. Power on your Xbox One gaming console and press the Xbox button on your controller to open a menu. Scroll to the right and select “Settings.”

2. In “Settings,” scroll down until you see “Updates & downloads.”

3. On the next page, select “Keep my console up to date” and “Keep my games & games up to date” so that both your Xbox One software and games automatically update when new updates are released.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Keep both boxes enabled to allow your console to automatically update when new updates are available.

How to update your Xbox One manually

1. Power on your Xbox One gaming console and press the Xbox button on your controller to open a menu. Scroll to the right and select “Settings.”

2. In “Settings,” scroll down until you see “Updates & downloads.”

3. On the next page, under “Updates,” you should see the words “Console update available,” which means that there is a new software update available, and that you can select it to start a manual update. If there is no update available you’ll see, “No console update available.”

