How to update WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device

WhatsApp is a great alternative to regular texting for chatting with friends, family, colleagues, and other contacts quickly and easily. The popular communication app, which is available for iPhone and Android, offers calling features, encrypted messaging, and the ability to send photos or videos.

However, it’s important to keep your app up to date at all times to ensure you’re running the most stable, secure version of WhatsApp.

While your phone may allow you to set up automatic updates for your apps, assuming WhatsApp doesn’t fall under that umbrella or you simply choose not to use that option, here’s how to update it manually.

How to update WhatsApp on an iPhone

1. Tap the App Store icon on your iPhone’s home screen to open it.

2. Tap the small person-shaped icon in the upper-right hand corner of the screen to open your account info.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider The Available Update section on iPhone.

3. Scroll down until you find the “Available Updates” section.

4. Locate WhatsApp in the list and tap “Update” to install the latest version.

How to update WhatsApp on an Android

1. Tap the Google Play Store icon on your Android’s home screen.

2. Tap the three horizontally stacked lines.

3. Tap “My apps & games.”

4. Next to WhatsApp, tap “Update” to install the latest version.

It should be noted that if WhatsApp doesn’t appear in the “Available Updates” section on your iPhone or lacks an “Update” button next to the listing on Android, this is because you already have the latest version installed and no new updates are currently available.

