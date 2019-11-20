How to update your Venmo profile information on desktop or mobile

Melanie Weir
ShutterstockThere are two ways to update your Venmo profile.

Venmo is a peer-to-peer money transfer app that allows you to give, request, and receive money from other people without having to exchange cash or even meet up in person.

In order to help people find you on Venmo, though, you have to be sure that your profile information is accurate. That way, people know it’s really you that they’re sending money to – after all, with 40 million active users, you’re more than likely not the only person on the app with your name.

Here’s how to update your Venmo profile information, either on the iPhone and Android app, or from your computer.

How to update your Venmo profile through the app

1. Open the Venmo app.

2. Tap the menu button in the top-left corner.

3. Tap your name at the top of the menu.

Photo 2Melanie Weir/Business InsiderTap your name to open your profile.

4. On your profile, tap the pencil icon in the top-right corner.

Photo 3Melanie Weir/Business InsiderTap the pencil to edit your profile.

5. In the Edit Profile menu, you can edit any of your information by tapping on it. To change your profile photo, tap the photo and choose one of the source options to change it.

Photo 4Melanie Weir/Business InsiderYou can edit your name, username, and email.

How to update your Venmo profile through the website

1. Launch your web browser.

2. Go to venmo.com.

3. Click “Sign In” in the top-right corner of your screen.

4. Sign in using your phone number, email, or username, and your password.

5. In the top right corner of your screen, next to your picture, click “Edit Profile.”

Photo 6Melanie Weir/Business InsiderThe ‘Edit Profile’ button is small, but it’s there.

6. Click any of the options to fill them in or change them.

Photo 7Melanie Weir/Business InsiderClick any option to edit it.

