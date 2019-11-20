How to update your Venmo profile information on desktop or mobile

Shutterstock There are two ways to update your Venmo profile.

You can update your Venmo profile at any time using the mobile app or desktop website.

You should keep your Venmo profile updated so that people sending you money know that your account is the right one.

Venmo is a peer-to-peer money transfer app that allows you to give, request, and receive money from other people without having to exchange cash or even meet up in person.

In order to help people find you on Venmo, though, you have to be sure that your profile information is accurate. That way, people know it’s really you that they’re sending money to – after all, with 40 million active users, you’re more than likely not the only person on the app with your name.

Here’s how to update your Venmo profile information, either on the iPhone and Android app, or from your computer.

How to update your Venmo profile through the app



1. Open the Venmo app.

2. Tap the menu button in the top-left corner.

3. Tap your name at the top of the menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap your name to open your profile.

4. On your profile, tap the pencil icon in the top-right corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the pencil to edit your profile.

5. In the Edit Profile menu, you can edit any of your information by tapping on it. To change your profile photo, tap the photo and choose one of the source options to change it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider You can edit your name, username, and email.

How to update your Venmo profile through the website



1. Launch your web browser.

2. Go to venmo.com.

3. Click “Sign In” in the top-right corner of your screen.

4. Sign in using your phone number, email, or username, and your password.

5. In the top right corner of your screen, next to your picture, click “Edit Profile.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider The ‘Edit Profile’ button is small, but it’s there.

6. Click any of the options to fill them in or change them.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click any option to edit it.

