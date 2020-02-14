How to update your Skype version on your PC or Mac computer

Gil C/Shutterstock You can update to the latest version of Skype on the Skype website or through your app.

You can manually update Skype on your computer and ensure that your app is up to date with the latest features.

You can check which version of Skype you’re using, and update your app to the latest version if needed, on Mac or PC.

You can make audio or video calls from a smart device or computer using Skype. You can also host personal or business calls on the app.

Like any other application, Skype receives frequent updates, allowing for better user experience and even new features.

The process for checking which Skype version you’re using on Mac versus PC is slightly different, but the process for updating to the latest version is basically the same on both devices.

Here’s how to manually update Skype on your Mac or PC or download the latest version.

How to update Skype on a PC

If you’re using a PC running Windows 7 or 8, you can update Skype directly in the app. Here’s how:

1. Turn on your PC and launch the Skype application on your computer. Sign in if needed.

2. Click on the “Help” button. If you don’t see the “Help” option, hold the “ALT ” key on your keyboard and a menu will appear.

3. Click “Check for updates manually.”

If you’re running Windows 10, you’ll have to update your Skype version through the Microsoft Store.

How to update Skype on a Mac

1. Launch and sign in to Skype.

2. Click “Skype” in the top toolbar.

3. Click “Check for updates” and select the update if available.

How to download the latest version of Skype on a PC

1. Open your browser and navigate to https://www.skype.com/en/get-skype/ to download the latest version of Skype.

2. Click the blue button in the middle of the box on the left hand side of the screen.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click the blue button.

3. Select “Get Skype for Windows,” or one of the other options, depending on which operating system you’re using.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click ‘Get Skype for Windows.’

4. The file should begin downloading, double click on it once it’s fully downloaded.

5. Follow the prompts, and choose to replace the old Skype application on your computer with the newer version, if prompted.

How to download the latest version of Skype on a Mac

1. Open your browser and navigate to https://www.skype.com/en/get-skype/ to download the latest version of Skype.

2. Click the blue button in the middle of the box on the left hand side of the screen.

3. Select “Get Skype for Mac.”

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click ‘Get Skype for Mac.’

4. The file will begin to download at the bottom of your screen. Once finished downloading double click it.

5. In the pop-up window, drag the Skype icon on the left side over to the Applications folder on the right side using your mouse.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Drag the Skype icon into the Applications folder.

6. A pop-up window will appear asking you if you’d like to replace the version of Skype currently on your computer with the new one. Click “Replace.”

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click ‘Replace.’

7. Double click the Skype icon to open it.

8. A pop-up window may appear asking you if you’d like to open Skype. Click “Open.” The latest version of Skype should now open on your computer.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click ‘Open’ to open the latest version of Skype.

