How to update Microsoft Outlook on your computer and make sure you have the latest version

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You’ll want to make sure your Outlook app has automatic updates enabled.

Outlook installs updates automatically by default.

You can enable or disable automatic updates through your Office Account settings.

Alternatively, you can check for available updates and install the latest software update on your computer manually.

Microsoft releases frequent updates to its various Office applications, including Outlook.

By default, these updates are installed automatically, so you don’t need to worry about doing it manually. But occasionally, automatic updates get disabled or specific updates fail to install.

Here’s now to make sure automatic updates are turned on, and how to apply an update manually.

How to turn on automatic updates for Outlook



1. Open Microsoft Outlook and the click “File.”

2. In the navigation pane, click “Office Account.”

3. Select “Update Options.”

4. If automatic updates are paused or disabled, you’ll have the option to “Enable updates” in the drop-down menu.

5. Click “Enable updates.” Updates are now automatic.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Enable updates from the Update Options menu in Office Account.

How to check for and apply updates to Outlook manually



To update Outlook manually, you can make Microsoft check online for any available updates and install it.

1. Open Microsoft Outlook and click “File.”

2. In the navigation pane, click “Office Account.”

3. Click “Update Options.”

4. Click “Update Now.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You may need to click ‘Enable Updates’ if you don’t see the ‘Update Now’ option right away.

If you have an older version of Outlook



If you don’t see the Office Account option in the File menu, you are running an older version of Office, and you’ll find the updates control in a slightly different location.

1. Click “File” and then click “Help.”

2. Choose “Check for Updates.”

3. If there is an update available, you’ll have the open to install it.

