How to update your Oculus Quest headset in 2 different ways

Oculus It’s easy to update your Oculus Quest.

There are two ways to update an Oculus Quest: automatically or manually.

Through the Settings menu in the Oculus app for iPhone and Android, you can set your Oculus Quest to update automatically whenever it finds a new update.

If your Oculus Quest is running version 9.0 or newer, you can check for updates manually in the Settings menu on the headset.

The Oculus Quest receives updates often, and many of these updates include brand new features. But in order to ensure you’re receiving these new features, you need to make sure that your Oculus Quest is updating.

You can set your Oculus Quest to update automatically, or if you’re running version 9.0 or later, you can look for updates manually in the Settings menu on the headset, so you can always be sure you’re using the newest software available.

Here’s how to set up both.

How to update an Oculus Quest automatically



1. Open up the Oculus app on a phone paired with your headset and select “Settings.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open the app’s Settings menu.

2. Select your Quest and ensure the two devices are actively paired.

3. Tap the “More Settings” tab and then hit “Advanced Settings.”

4. Tap the switch by the words “Update Software Automatically” so it’s turned on.

Oculus The Oculus Quest will never update itself during active use nor when the power has been turned off.

Now, whenever the Quest is charging, connected to Wi-Fi, and is in standby mode, it will install any available updates automatically.

How to update an Oculus Quest manually



1. Put on the headset and open the “Settings” menu.

2. Select “See All” and then hit “About.”

3. If an update is available, it will display beside the headset’s version information at the top of the screen. Click on the install button to begin the update.

