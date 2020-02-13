How to update Microsoft Edge on your PC or Mac computer to make sure you have the latest features and security fixes

- To update Microsoft Edge on a PC, you’ll have to head to either the “About Microsoft Edge” page, or Windows’ Settings menu.
- On a Mac, you can update Microsoft Edge through the menu bar at the top of the screen.
- Most updates for Microsoft Edge will install automatically as they’re released, but you can manually check for updates at any time.
- It’s a good idea to keep Microsoft Edge updated, as each update will patch security flaws.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.
While many users still prefer Internet Explorer due to familiarity, Microsoft Edge offers a UI-friendly experience that has its own unique perks not available anywhere else.
And luckily, Edge receives regular updates to help enhance that experience. Like other programs, you can manually check for updates in Microsoft Edge, as well as set it to update automatically when a new release is available.
There are two ways to update Edge on your PC, and one way to do it on a Mac. Here’s a guide on all three ways.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)
How to update Microsoft Edge on a PC
The newest versions of Microsoft Edge for the PC can be updated right in your browser.
1. Open Microsoft Edge, and click the three dots in the top-right corner of the window.
2. At the bottom of the drop-down menu, hover your mouse over “Help and feedback.”
3. Another small menu will appear. Here, click “About Microsoft Edge.”
4. This will bring you to a page that will automatically check for updates. If there’s an update available, you can download it here. If you have the newest version, however, it will say “Microsoft Edge is up-to-date.”
If you can’t find this menu, it likely means that your version of Microsoft Edge is too old, and doesn’t update this way. If this is the case, you’ll need to go through Windows Update.
1. Press the Windows key on your keyboard, or click the Windows logo in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
2. In the Start menu, click on the small gear icon to open your “Settings” menu.
3. In “Settings,” click on the tab that reads “Update & Security.”
4. On the next page, you should be in the tab that reads “Windows Update.” Stay on that tab, and then click “Check for updates.”
5. If there’s an update available, Windows will notify you. Updates for Edge will be listed as “Optional updates.” Click “Download and install now” to apply the update.
How to update Microsoft Edge on a Mac
1. Open Microsoft Edge on your Mac.
2. In the menu bar at the top of the screen, click “Help.”
3. A dropdown menu will appear. Here, click “Update Microsoft Edge.”
4. This will bring you to your settings, and a page that will automatically check for updates. If an update is available, you can check for it from this page. If there isn’t one available, the page will say “Microsoft Edge is up to date.”
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to add a Microsoft Edge browser to your Windows PC if it isn’t already installed
-
How to reset Microsoft Edge to fix faulty settings and free up space on your PC or Mac
-
How to add icons to your desktop on a Windows 10 PC to easily access the system folders or apps you use regularly
-
How to stop pop-ups on a Windows 10 computer, both from the internet and your system
-
How to empty the recycle bin on your Windows 10 computer in 3 ways
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.