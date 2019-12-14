How to update iTunes on your Windows 10 computer in 2 ways

While many people now use music streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music, programs like iTunes are still vital for many when it comes to keeping track of the music library that’s actually on your hard drive.

If you use iTunes often on your Windows computer, you should make sure to keep it updated. Updates can help fix bugs and security exploits, which can ruin your day if you run into them.

Here’s how to update iTunes in Windows 10, in two different ways.

How to update iTunes in Windows 10

Firstly, when an update is available, iTunes will usually tell you. Whenever you open iTunes, the program checks for updates, and if it finds one, it will open a pop-up asking you to update.

How to update itunes in Windows 2Jennifer Still/Business InsiderIf you haven’t opened iTunes in a while, chances are you’ll see this when you start it.

But you can also check for updates manually. Here’s how:

1. Open iTunes.

2. Click “Help” in the menu bar at the top-right of the window.

3. Click “Check for updates.”

How to update iTunes 1Jennifer Still/Business InsiderYou’ll find the ‘Check for Updates’ option in the ‘Help’ drop-down menu.

4. If an update is available, a pop-up will appear. Click “Download iTunes” to begin.

5. In the Apple Software Update window that appears, ensure the “Update” box next to iTunes is checked, then click “Install 1 item.” Accept the update if Windows asks you to confirm it.

How to update iTunes in Windows 3Jennifer Still/Business InsiderMake sure to select iTunes by checking its box.

6. After the program finishes downloading, click “Yes” to restart your computer, which is you’ll need to do to install the update. Conversely, you can choose “No,” but iTunes won’t be completely updated until after you restart.

How to update iTunes in Windows 4Jennifer Still/Business InsiderYou’ll need to restart before the update finishes.
