How to update your iPhone if you get an error message

Apple started rolling out the latest version of its mobile operating system, called iOS 9, on Wednesday.

But if you’ve tried downloading the update and got an error message either because Apple’s servers are slammed or you don’t have enough free space on your device, you can still get it by updating through iTunes.

Follow the steps below to see how to update your iPhone to iOS 9 using iTunes:

1. When you plug your iPhone into your computer, a popup notification appears telling you to that a new version of iOS is available, go ahead and click Download and Update. Screenshot 2. Click 'Continue' when this popup about purchased items appears. You won't be able to update if you click cancel. Screenshot 3. Click 'Back Up' on the next popup to make sure your stuff is safe in case something goes wrong. Screenshot 4. Another popup tells you about the update. Just click 'Next.' Screenshot 5. And another with terms and conditions. Just click 'Next.' Screenshot 6. If you have a passcode on your iPhone (which you should), you'll be prompted to enter it either using your fingerprint or your PIN. Screenshot 7. And you're off! iTunes will download the update onto your computer. Screenshot 8. Let your iPhone and iTunes do its things. Screenshot 9. Your iPhone will show you this screen to tell you it's working on the update. Screenshot 9. And that's it. You have iOS 9. Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.