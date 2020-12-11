How to update to the new version of Instagram messaging that incorporates Facebook Messenger features

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images You can update Instagram to get Facebook Messenger features on the app.

You can update Instagram messaging to a new version that incorporates Facebook Messenger features.

You can find the option to upgrade by tapping the direct message icon at the top right of the screen.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new updated Instagram messaging.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Thanks to an Instagram update, you can upgrade to Facebook Messenger features in the popular social media app. After making the change, you will have access to features from FacebookMessenger in Instagram â€” the usual direct message icon at the top right of the screen is replaced by a Facebook Messenger icon, and Messenger features will be merged into Instagram, including the ability to chat with Facebook friends.

How to update Instagram messaging



It doesn’t matter whether you’re on iPhone or Android â€” the update process is the same for both.

1. Start the Instagram app and tap the DM icon at the top right of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the DMs arrow.

2. You should see a pop-up screen that invites you to upgrade to Messenger. Tap “Update.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap “Update” to get Facebook Messenger features in Instagram.

3. You’ll see a page indicating your messaging has been updated. Tap “Continue.”

If you’ve previously clicked “Not now” to update Instagram messaging, the process is slightly different, but just as easy. All you have to do is click on your profile picture in the bottom right corner, tap the three horizontal lines in the top right, hit “Settings,” and then select “Update Messaging.” Tap “Update.”

That’s it â€” you should now see the new Messenger icon at the top right of the screen.

What’s new in Instagram messaging



Facebook has begun to blend its features into Instagram with this update. After making the update, you can communicate seamlessly between Instagram and Messenger. (Although Instagram messages do not appear in Facebook Messenger in web browsers.) You can chat with Messenger users and see search results for Messenger on Instagram.

If you are in a video chat, you can watch content together within the chat â€” just tap the Media icon at the bottom of the video chat window and select the content you want to share.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Watching video together is one of the new capabilities in Instagram messaging.

You can swipe to reply to messages â€” swipe right on any message to immediately reply to that message.

Instagram messages now have a “Vanish” mode. To use it, swipe up in any chat in which both you and your chat partner have upgraded, and you will enter an incognito mode in which your chat disappears after the session is over.

In addition, there are other new features, such as the ability to reshare posts, react to messages with any emoji, change your chat colour, send animated stickers, and more.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.