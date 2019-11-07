How to update your Chromebook to get the latest features and keep it secure

Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock It’s a good idea to update your Chromebook regularly.

You can update your Chromebook by going through the About Chrome OS menu.

Keeping your Chromebook updated is a vital part of keeping it protected, and checking for updates should take less than a minute.

If an update is already in progress, you’ll see the option to restart your Chromebook. Otherwise, you can check for updates and start an automatic update, if one’s available.

Keeping your computer’s operating system up to date is a great way to make sure that you’re getting the most secure version of the OS.

And if you’re the type to repeatedly click “Remind me later,” it’s good to know that it’s easy to catch up with updates on your Chromebook.

Here’s everything you need to know about updating your Chromebook.

How to update a Chromebook

Before you try to check for updates, be sure that your Chromebook is connected to Wi-Fi.

Once that’s done, here’s what you’ll need to do to both check for updates and install available updates:

1. Click the time, located in the bottom-right corner of the screen, to open a menu.

2. Click on the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider The gear icon is at the top of this small menu.

3. In the left sidebar, select “About Chrome OS.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Open the Chrome OS page.

4. If there’s an update in progress, you’ll see the option to restart your Chromebook once it’s complete.

5. If it’s not currently updating, click “Check for Updates” – if one is available, it will automatically download onto your Chromebook.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You’ll be able to update and restart your computer right from this page.

If you’re using your phone’s internet for your Chromebook, you’ll also get an alert about how much data the update will use.

