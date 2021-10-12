How to manually update the carrier settings on your iPhone to improve its cellular connection and performance

You should keep your iPhone’s carrier settings updated to ensure your phone works properly. Hollis Johnson

You can manually update the carrier settings on an iPhone through its Settings app.

Your iPhone should automatically prompt you when carrier setting updates are available.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you’ve ever noticed a menu for carrier settings on your iPhone or have seen a pop-up prompting you to update those settings, you may have wondered what they are and if (or why) you need to do it.

Basically, carrier settings contain packets of data about your iPhone and the network you use that help ensure performance and connectivity. Keeping this data up-to-date is important to ensure your iPhone is working optimally, so it’s worth checking to see if your carrier settings are up to date.

It should be noted that generally speaking, you’ll automatically be prompted to update your carrier settings when such updates become available.

However, if you want to do this manually – potentially a necessary step if you insert a new SIM card into your iPhone, for instance – it’s a quick process. Here’s how to do it.

How to manually update the carrier settings on an iPhone

1. Make sure your iPhone is connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network.

2. Open your phone’s Settings app, tap General, and then tap About.

3. Scroll down to Carrier. Next to Carrier, if a new update is available, you’ll see an option to perform this update. Otherwise, you’ll simply be shown the currently installed settings or carrier version number. Tapping on the version number can display further information about the carrier.

If there’s an update available for your carrier settings, it will appear in the Carrier tab on the About screen. Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Keeping your iPhone’s carrier settings up-to-date ensures that the phone is able to communicate with and operate on your network correctly and efficiently.

If your settings are outdated, you might experience issues making calls (even on Wi-Fi), sending texts, or even listening to your voicemail. It pays to take a few seconds to check that everything is up-to-date – and to go ahead and install any updates if and when you’re prompted to do so.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 15 and troubleshoot any update issues5 ways to stop spam texts from reaching your smartphoneWhat to do when your iPhone won’t turn offHow to check what version of iOS or iPadOS you have on your iPhone and iPad