How to update your Audacity audio software on any operating system

track5/Getty Images Regularly updating Audacity can keep your software free of bugs and glitches.

You can update Audacity to get the newest version of the software on any operating system.

Audacity is a free open-source audio recording and editing software, so improvement and updates can come from users around the globe.

The process of updating Audacity is essentially identical for Windows and Mac operating systems, but make sure you go to the right download page for your OS.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Audacity is an open source audio recording and editing software that lets you capture, trim, edit, and work with sounds on your computer – all for free.

Because Audacity is open source, anyone can create new improvements and software upgrades, which are often integrated into an updated version. Regularly updating Audacity will keep it running smoothly and efficiently.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to update Audacity on a Mac or a PC



1. With Audacity open, click “Help” on the taskbar at the top of the screen, then select “Check for Updates…” You must have an active internet connection to use the “Check for Updates…” feature.

Steven John/Business Insider Click ‘Check for Updates…’

2. You will be directed to the Audacity download page. Note the newest version of Audacity listed (version 2.4.2 is the latest, for example).

3. To check which version you are currently running, click “Audacity” on the taskbar and select “About Audacity” from the dropdown menu.

Steven John/Business Insider The version number depicted.

4. If your version matches that of the download window, you’re all set. If not, follow the instructions on the download page to get the newer version. While checking for updates is the same process on a PC or Mac, the software is different, so make sure you download the proper file for your OS.

Grace Goodwin/Business Insider Choose the right software for your operating system.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.