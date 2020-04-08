How to update iPhone apps on iOS 13 manually, or set them to update automatically when new versions are released

Getty Images It’s easy to update any of your apps in iOS 13.

To update apps on iOS 13, you’ll need to head to your “Account” menu in the App Store.

Most apps will update on their own, but you can use this page to manually update any apps that are queued up.

Keeping the apps on your iPhone up to date is important not only for security reasons, but to ensure you have all the latest features.

While you can always set your apps to update automatically so you don’t have to keep an eye on them, if you prefer to install updates manually, doing so is pretty straightforward.

However, the way you manually update apps differs slightly in iOS 13 compared to previous versions. In iOS 13, you’ll need to go through a few extra steps to find the update page.

But once you know where to look, a few taps will make sure you’re on track with the latest release available.

Here’s how to update your apps manually on an iPhone running iOS 13.

How to update apps on iOS 13 manually



1. From your iPhone‘s home screen, tap the App Store icon to open it. In the top-right corner of the screen, tap your profile icon.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Your Apple ID icon will be in the top-right corner.

2. Scroll down until you see a list of apps. The ones that say “Update” next to them can be updated, while the ones that say “Open” have already been updated.

3. Tap the “Update” icon next to each app you wish to update, and the download/installation process will begin.

How to update apps on iOS 13 automatically

If you want to turn automatic updates on your iOS 13 device on or off, you can do so via the Settings app.

1. Open the Settings app on your device and tap the banner with your name and profile picture at the top.

2. Select the “iTunes & App Store” option.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open your ‘iTunes & App Store’ settings.

3. Under “Automatic Downloads,” toggle the “App Updates” option on or off according to your preference.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Make sure that the ‘App Updates’ toggle is turned on.

