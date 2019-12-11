How to update apps on your Android device manually or automatically

Chrissy Montelli
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business InsiderYou can choose between two methods to update apps on your Android device.

It’s common for tech and app developers to periodically release updates for devices and apps as they gradually improve their software. Android devices are no exception to this, but what most people don’t know is that you can control the frequency of updates on your Android device.

There are two ways you can update apps on your Android mobile device: automatically and manually. Here’s how to customise how apps are updated on your device.

How to automatically update apps on your Android

1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android device.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner of your screen.

3. Tap “Settings.”

How to update apps on AndroidChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderTap the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner of the screen to open the menu.

4. Tap “Auto-update apps.”

5. A pop-up window will appear, asking what your preference is for the updates. Select your preference by tapping on it. When you are done, tap “Done.”

How to update apps on AndroidChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou will be asked whether you want to update apps over any network, over Wi-Fi only, or to disable automatic updates.

How to manually update apps on your Android

1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android device.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner of your screen.

3. Tap “My apps & games.”

4. To proceed with all pending updates, tap “Update all” under the “Updates” tab. To manually update each app individually, tap on the app you want to update.

How to update apps on AndroidChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYour apps will appear in a list, and you can update them all at once by tapping ‘Update all.’

5. If you are updating an individual app manually, after tapping on the app itself, tap the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner of the screen. Apps that are set to auto-update will have a green box with a checkmark next to “Enable auto update.” (If the app is not set to auto-update, the box will be white or grey, with no checkmark.) You can change this setting by tapping on the box.

How to update apps on AndroidChrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou can enable or disable automatic updates for an individual app by tapping on the box next to ‘Enable auto update.’
