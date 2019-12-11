How to update apps on your Android device manually or automatically

- You can update apps on your Android device either automatically or manually.
- Android devices frequently update apps as newer versions are released.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
It’s common for tech and app developers to periodically release updates for devices and apps as they gradually improve their software. Android devices are no exception to this, but what most people don’t know is that you can control the frequency of updates on your Android device.
There are two ways you can update apps on your Android mobile device: automatically and manually. Here’s how to customise how apps are updated on your device.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US899.99 at Best Buy)
How to automatically update apps on your Android
1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android device.
2. Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner of your screen.
3. Tap “Settings.”
4. Tap “Auto-update apps.”
5. A pop-up window will appear, asking what your preference is for the updates. Select your preference by tapping on it. When you are done, tap “Done.”
How to manually update apps on your Android
1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android device.
2. Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner of your screen.
3. Tap “My apps & games.”
4. To proceed with all pending updates, tap “Update all” under the “Updates” tab. To manually update each app individually, tap on the app you want to update.
5. If you are updating an individual app manually, after tapping on the app itself, tap the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner of the screen. Apps that are set to auto-update will have a green box with a checkmark next to “Enable auto update.” (If the app is not set to auto-update, the box will be white or grey, with no checkmark.) You can change this setting by tapping on the box.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to turn on and customise Do Not Disturb settings on your Android phone
-
How to clear the cache on your Android phone to make it run faster
-
How to clear your Google search history on your Android phone or tablet
-
How to change the keyboard on your Android device, and get new keyboards
-
How to clear your Google search history on your Android phone or tablet
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.