How to update your Amazon Fire Stick to the latest software

Similar to Apple TV, the Amazon Fire Stick allows users to watch their favourite content on apps like Netflix and HBO Go, watch YouTube videos, and, uniquely, shop on Amazon.

Like any internet-abled product released nowadays, the Fire Stick can be updated regularly, implementing new features and ensuring the device runs efficiently.

Here’s how to manually update your Amazon Fire Stick.

How to update your Amazon Fire Stick

1. Plug your Amazon Fire Stick into your television and a power source. Then, select the correct input on your TV so that your Fire Stick appears.

2. After your Amazon Fire Stick is connected, scroll up two times using your remote until your cursor highlights the “Home” tab.

3. Then, scroll to the right and click “Settings.”

4. In “Settings,” scroll to the right and click on the “My Fire TV” tab.

How to update Amazon Fire StickTaylor Lyles/Business InsiderClick on ‘My Fire TV’ to look at more information and details about your device.

5. In “My Fire TV” click on “About.” In “About” scroll down and select “Check for Updates” to see if your device is up to date. If you see “Install Update” that means that there is an update available for your device and you should click it.

How to update Amazon Fire StickTaylor Lyles/Business InsiderClick on ‘About’ then click ‘Check for Updates.’

6. Select “Install Update” on your remote and your TV should power off. It will take a few minutes for your device to install the update.

