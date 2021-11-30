How to update your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max

All models of AirPods are set to update automatically. Carol Yepes/Getty Images

AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max all update automatically manually when a new update is available.

For an automatic update to begin, your AirPods must be in their charging case, with the case charging and near your iPhone.

You can check what firmware version your AirPods are currently running in your iPhone’s Settings app.

In an effort to make owning and maintaining your AirPods feel effortless, Apple doesn’t make you update your AirPods manually. In fact, there’s no way to update them manually at all.

Instead, when updates are available, they’re installed automatically.

You can, however, check the firmware version of your AirPods — in other words, what their current update version is — whenever you like.

When AirPods update automatically

You can’t force your AirPods to install an update, but it’s helpful to know when they’ll perform the update automatically.

Your AirPods will update when:

The AirPods are in their charging case.

The AirPod case is charging — either plugged into a charging cable or on a wireless charging pad (if they can charge wirelessly).

The AirPod case is near your iPhone.

Important: The latest firmware version for AirPods Pro is version 4A402, which came after the previous 4A400. The latest AirPods 3 firmware is 4B66, which came after the previous 4B61.



How to check your AirPods’ current firmware version

1. Place the AirPods in their charging case.

2. On your iPhone, open the Settings app.

3. Tap General, and then tap About.

4. Open the lid of your AirPods case. On your iPhone, the AirPods battery menu will open — close it. You should see an entry for AirPods appear (underneath EID) — tap on it.

5. On the AirPods screen, you’ll see details about your device, including the current firmware version.

