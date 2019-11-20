How to make sure your AirPods update to the latest firmware version, and check which version is installed

In an effort to make owning and maintaining your AirPods feel effortless, Apple doesn’t make you update your AirPods manually. In fact, there’s no way to update them manually at all.

Instead, when updates are available, they’re installed automatically.

You can, however, check the firmware version of your AirPods – in other words, what their current update version is – whenever you like.

When AirPods update automatically

You can’t force your AirPods to install an update, but it’s helpful to know when they will perform the update automatically.

Your AirPods will update when:

  • The AirPods are in their charging case.
  • The AirPod case is charging – either plugged into a charging cable or on a wireless charging pad (if they can charge wirelessly).
  • The AirPod case is near your iPhone.

How to check your AirPods’ firmware version

1. Place the AirPods in their charging case.

2. On the iPhone, start the Settings app.

3. Tap “General” and then tap “About.”

4. Open the lid of the AirPods case. The AirPods battery menu will open – close it. You should see an entry for “AirPods” appear under “EID.”

Airpods 1Dave Johnson/Business InsiderWhen you open the case, the battery status screen should pop up. You can tap to close it.

5. Tap “AirPods” to see details, including the current firmware version.

Airpods 2Dave Johnson/Business InsiderTap AirPods to see their firmware version.

