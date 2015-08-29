Here's how to untag yourself in unflattering Instagram photos

With its latest update, photo-sharing app Instagram keeps getting easier to use, but there’s one feature that’s still a little tricky to figure out: removing unwanted photo tags.

If you’re not familiar with how Instagram tags work, every photo you are tagged in on Instagram is visible in a “tagged” section of your profile. This means that if they look hard enough, anybody perusing your recent Valencia-filtered snapshots can also see that unflattering #ThrowbackThursday photo your college roommate tagged you in.

Here’s how to removed tagged photos on Instagram.

Open Instagram and tap the profile icon in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

Next, tap the tagged photo icon. It’s on the right-hand side of the screen, just under your Instagram bio.

Now you’ll be able to see all the photos you’re tagged in on Instagram. Tap the one you want to un-tag. Since I don’t resemble a stove, I’m going to remove a tag from this picture of a kitchen.

Tap anywhere on the image and your Instagram username will appear. Tap your username once.

Next, tap “More Options.” You can also choose “Hide from My Profile,” but that won’t permanently remove the tag.

Tap “Remove Me From Photo.”

A reminder will pop up. Tap “Remove” to confirm you want to remove the photo tag.

That’s it. Now go forth and remove your unwanted tags with ease.

NOW WATCH: How designers around the world photoshopped this model when they were told to make her beautiful



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.