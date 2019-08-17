How to unsubscribe from publications and accounts on your Snapchat Discover page

Shutterstock You can easily unsubscribe on Snapchat Discover from any publications or accounts you’re subscribed to.

Snapchat doesn’t have a direct unsubscribe button for accounts and publications you’ve subscribed to within the Discover page, but it is still easy to unsubscribe in a few steps.

You can unsubscribe on Snapchat by tapping and holding down on a story from the account or publication you want to unsubscribe from, and toggling off the subscribe option.

If you’ve found yourself looking for an “unsubscribe” button for an account or publication you subscribed to on the Discover page on Snapchat, don’t worry: It’s not you, there is no such button within the app.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t unsubscribe if you’re no longer interested in whatever that publication or account is creating. The steps you’d take to do so are ever so slightly less obvious than you might imagine.

That said, it should still only take you a minute or less to complete the unsubscribing process, assuming that account or publication regularly puts out content and you know your way around the app.

Here’s everything you need to know to get it done.

How to unsubscribe on Snapchat



Unsubscribing from an account or publication via Snapchat’s Discover page is extremely easy and can be quickly accomplished, provided you know your way around the app.

1. Open the Snapchat app and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Swipe across the screen from right to left to get the Stories page.

3. Scroll down, if necessary, to get to the “Subscriptions” section of the page.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider View your subscriptions in Snapchat Discover.

4. Tap and hold down on a story from the account or publication you want to unsubscribe from.

5. Toggle off the “Subscribe” option to unsubscribe from that account or publication.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Unsubscribe by turning the Subscribe toggle off.

