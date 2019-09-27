How to unsubscribe from a YouTube channel on a computer or mobile device

Shutterstock

You can unsubscribe from a YouTube channel if you no longer like the content from a given channel, or if you’re simply being overwhelmed with content.

Unsubscribing from a YouTube channel you’ve subscribed to is easy to do whether you’re on the mobile YouTube app or on your computer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are millions upon millions of videos posted on YouTube, so finding content you like can sometimes feel like looking for that needle in the haystack. You can save yourself time wasted browsing in vain by subscribing to YouTube channels – accounts, in other words – that regularly feature the type of content you enjoy.

But any account can change, starting to share videos you’d rather not see. Or your own use of YouTube might change and you may simply wish to be served less content.

In either case, it’s easy to unsubscribe from a YouTube channel from a computer or the YouTube mobile app for iPhone and Android.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to unsubscribe from a YouTube channel on a computer



1. From the YouTube homepage, click on the word “Subscriptions” on the left-hand menu.

Steven John/Business Insider Click ‘Subscriptions.’

2. On the next page, click on the word “Manage” in blue type near the top right corner of the window.

Steven John/Business Insider Click ‘Manage’ to view a list of your subscriptions.

3. Click on the grey box that reads “Subscribed” beside the channel in question.

Steven John/Business Insider Click on a subscribed to channel and then select ‘Unsubscribe.’

4. Click “Unsubscribe” on the window that appears.

How to unsubscribe from a YouTube channel on the mobile app



1. Launch the YouTube app and tap the word Subscriptions on the bottom tool bar.

2. Tap the three dots below the right corner of a video from the channel in question.

Steven John/Business Insider Tap the three dots next to a video on the Subscriptions tab.

3. Tap Unsubscribe on the pop-up menu.

Steven John/Business Insider Tap ‘Unsubscribe.’

And that’s it, you have severed the connection.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.