How to unshare your Google Calendar in 5 simple steps

Steven John
ShutterstockYou can unshare your Google Calendar entirely or limit available information from a specific contact.

Our calendars offer a startling amount of insight into our daily lives.

If you want to unshare your calendar with a specific person or group of people to protect your privacy, Google Calendar makes the process very simple for users to do so in five simple steps. Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)

How to unshare your Google calendar

1. Open your Google calendars by accessing calendar.google.com on a browser, and select the matrix of nine dots icon in the top right corner of your screen.

2. In the left column, click the down arrow beside “My calendars.”

3. Hover over the calendar you want to unshare and then click on the three vertical dots to the right of it.

How to unshare Google Calendar 1Steven John/Business InsiderYou can have multiple Google calendars linked to your account, which allows you to share different information with different people.

4. Click “Settings and sharing.”

5. Scroll down to the “Share with specific people” section and click the “X” besides the contacts you no longer wish to share your calendar with.

How to unshare Google Calendar 2Steven John/Business InsiderMake sure to uncheck the box beside ‘Make available to public’ if you wish your calendar to be private.

Alternatively, you can also change your sharing settings to show limited information on your schedule without unsharing your calendar entirely. Click on the dropdown menu to the right of the contact’s email and choose “See only free/busy (hide details)”.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.