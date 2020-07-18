How to unshare a calendar in Microsoft Outlook on your PC or Mac computer

Tony Anderson/Getty Images If you no longer want someone to have access to your Outlook calendar, you can unshare it.

You can unshare your Outlook calendar if you want to remove someone from a previously shared calendar.

The process of unsharing Outlook calendars is slightly different on Macs and PCs.

You can also make a calendar private and viewable only to you by changing the permission settings from “Edit” or “Read” to “None.”

For whatever reason you need to unshare your MicrosoftOutlook calendar with someone, it’s easy to do so on a Mac or PC. But, only an event creator or admin can change the sharing status of calendars.

It’s also important to note that Outlook sends a notification when a calendar is unshared, so the removed party will be aware of the action.

How to unshare an Outlook calendar on a PC



1. Right-click on the calendar in question, then click “Permissions.”

Microsoft/Business Insider On the left side of your screen, right-click on which calendar you want to remove someone from.

2. Right-click the name of the party to be removed, then select “Remove.”

3. Click save to lock in the change.

How to unshare an Outlook calendar on a Mac



1. Open the calendar from which someone is to be removed.

Microsoft/Business Insider On the left side of your screen, double click a calendar to open it and make changes to permissions or sharing.

2. Click the “Organiser” tab and then click “Calendar Permissions.”

3. Click on the party to be removed, then hit “Remove.”

4. Save your changes, and they should now be removed from the calendar.

