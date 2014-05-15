How To Unsend Direct Messages In Twitter

You can unsend an email in Gmail, and you can unsend direct messages in Instagram, but did you know that you can unsend a direct message in Twitter, as well?

Direct messages are private messages that are sent between two people who follow each other. If the DM you sent at 1 a.m. doesn’t sound so great anymore at 8 a.m., don’t worry. There’s a way to get rid of it from both your outbox and the recipient’s inbox, and at least keep your dignity in tact.

(Please note, however, that if the person you sent the DM to has notifications enabled, they could still see the message you sent. But you could just pretend it was a glitch, and maybe the person will forget about it … eventually.)

Here’s how to do it on the web and in the Twitter app on your phone:

Find the message you want to send and open it.

Direct messageScreenshot

Hover over the message until the trash can icon appears.

Trash icon direct messageScreenshot

After clicking on the trash icon, a message will appear asking if you want to delete the message. Click on it, and there you go. Dignity restored.

Delete direct messageScreenshot

On your phone, find the message you want to delete.

DirectmessagephoneScreenshot

Press and hold the message until a note pops up at the bottom of the screen, asking if you want to delete the conversation.

Directmessagephone2Screenshot

