How to unmatch from someone on Tinder and prevent them from reappearing on your feed

Unmatching from someone will permanently remove them from your Tinder feed. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

You can unmatch from anyone on Tinder by opening a chat with them and using the Safety Toolkit.

The person you unmatch from won’t be notified, but you’ll disappear from each other’s Match lists.

Once you’ve unmatched from someone on Tinder, they won’t appear in your feed anymore.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Tinder has a pretty simple setup: Swipe left to reject someone, and swipe right to match with them. It’s great for browsing casually, but can also lead to some awkward moments if you accidentally make a wrong choice.

Luckily, Tinder lets you unmatch from anyone that you’ve matched with. You’ll just need to open a chat with them.

Quick tip: These steps let you unmatch from someone that you swiped right on. If you accidentally swiped left on someone and want to see their profile again, you’ll need to subscribe to Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum and use the Rewind feature.



How to unmatch with someone on Tinder

If you’ve matched with someone – meaning that you’ve both swiped right on each other – you can unmatch on the chat page.

1. Open Tinder and tap the chat icon in the bottom toolbar.

2. Tap the picture of the person you want to unmatch with. If they don’t show up under Messages or New Matches, you can search for them.

Open the Chat page. Tinder; William Antonelli/Insider

3. In the chat window that opens, tap the shield icon in the top-right corner.

4. Tap Unmatch From [Name], then confirm your choice.

You’ll find the ‘Unmatch’ option in the Safety Toolkit menu. Tinder; William Antonelli/Insider

Unmatching is permanent. Once you unmatch from someone, they’ll disappear from the Chat page and won’t show up in your feed again.

Important: If someone on Tinder is making you feel uncomfortable, you can report them from that menu too. Be sure to check out Tinder’s Safety Center for resources and guides on keeping safe online.



How to log into Tinder, the popular dating app, using a computer or mobile deviceHow to block someone on the Tinder app by unmatching from them‘Does Tinder notify users of screenshots?’: No, but here’s what you should know before you screenshot a conversation or profileWhat is Bumble? How the dating app differs from its competition, and what it offers women