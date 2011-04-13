This Sim Card Will Unlock Your iPhone 4, No Jailbreaking Required

Photo: Rebel Sim Card

Yesterday we told you about a service that will unlock your iPhone 4 by altering its IMEI number.While that sounds good, at $180 it’s pretty expensive and there’s no guarantee Apple won’t be able to reverse it later.



But there’s another cheaper way to unlock your iPhone without jailbreaking thanks to a special sim card 9 to 5 Mac found.

The card comes from Rebel SIM Card and will allow you to load any sim you want into your iPhone 4. It comes in two flavours:

The cheaper option has an tiny antenna that awkwardly sticks out the side. But for around $17 more, you can get a sim special tray that replaces the one that comes with your iPhone.

Rebel SIM Card is based in the UK, so everything is priced in British pounds. The cheaper card will cost you around $48 USD and the SIM tray replacement will cost around $65 USD.

The cards are compatible with iPhone 4s running iOS 4.0+. Check out the product page to make sure your phone is compatible.

Don’t Miss: How To Enable The Crazy Cool Gestures Apple Hid In iOS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.